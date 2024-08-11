Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.80) earnings per share.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

