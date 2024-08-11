Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Stock Down 0.4 %

ARMK stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.