Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.82.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

