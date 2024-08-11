Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,012.74

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,012.74 ($12.94) and traded as low as GBX 925 ($11.82). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.08), with a volume of 2,336 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 4.22%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
