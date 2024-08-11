Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Archrock has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 115.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 288,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 10.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 672,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

