Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $63.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

