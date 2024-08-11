Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.57. 1,000,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,737,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,635 shares of company stock worth $524,734. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

