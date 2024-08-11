Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Raised to $6.25

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $718.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arko by 27.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

