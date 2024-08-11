Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,710. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion and a PE ratio of 120.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.