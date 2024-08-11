ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARM. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of ARM opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.63. ARM has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

