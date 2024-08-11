Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 47,723 shares trading hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 37.37%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

