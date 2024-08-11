Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of APAM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

