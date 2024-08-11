ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASX opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,939,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

