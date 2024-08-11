ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 2.6%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $848.54 and last traded at $853.51. 348,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,233,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $876.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $339.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $953.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

