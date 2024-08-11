Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $14.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NYSE ASPN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

