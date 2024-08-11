ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:ATI opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. ATI has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ATI by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

