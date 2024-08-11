AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 428,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.