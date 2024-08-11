Avital Pardo Sells 11,601 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avital Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Avital Pardo sold 200 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $3,122.00.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 6.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

