Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Avnet has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

