AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $52.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

