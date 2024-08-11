B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 57,466 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,674.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
SNCR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNCR
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.