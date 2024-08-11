B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 57,466 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,674.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

SNCR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

