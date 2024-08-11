Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares.
Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bahamas Petroleum
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.