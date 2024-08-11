Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares.

Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

