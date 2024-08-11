Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.