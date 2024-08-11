Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

