Bank of America Trims Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price to $310.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $331.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Corpay Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.01. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

