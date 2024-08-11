Barclays Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $32.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NYSE BBWI opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

