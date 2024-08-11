Barclays Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $11.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get National Vision alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on National Vision

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Vision has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $807.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.