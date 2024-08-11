Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,053,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,915 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

