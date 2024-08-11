Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Baxter International by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,748.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

