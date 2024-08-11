Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Baxter International by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,748.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.