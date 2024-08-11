Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

