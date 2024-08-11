B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

BGS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 52.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 95,580 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

