B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.11. 363,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,080,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

B&G Foods Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

