BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 2,124,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,954. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.