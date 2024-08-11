Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 40,588 shares traded.

Bilby Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39. The stock has a market cap of £23.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47.

About Bilby

(Get Free Report)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.