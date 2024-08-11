Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,949,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BIRK opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

