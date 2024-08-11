BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BL. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BlackLine by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

