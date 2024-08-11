BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $47.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3,945.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackLine by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

