BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of BL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 149,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

