Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.