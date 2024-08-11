Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

