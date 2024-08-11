Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of BLMN opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

