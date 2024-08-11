Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Bank of America

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 76,036 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

