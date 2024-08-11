BMO Capital Markets Boosts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $403.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $403.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.82.

NYSE:EG opened at $364.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.55.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $751,457,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

