BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

