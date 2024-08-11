BMO Capital Markets Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

