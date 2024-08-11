BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.75.

Get Finning International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Finning International

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.62. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares worth $212,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.