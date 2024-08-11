Boise Cascade’s (BCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $159.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

