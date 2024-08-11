BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BWA opened at $31.79 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

