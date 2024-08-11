Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.87

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.87 and traded as high as C$16.81. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.
