Brett Alan Cope Sells 2,750 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of POWL opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

